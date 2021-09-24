Johnny Depp says 'no one is safe' from cancel culture

SAN SEBASTIAN (Spain) • Nobody is safe from the "instant rush to judgment" handed out by today's cancel culture, Hollywood star Johnny Depp said on Wednesday at a Spanish film festival where he was accepting a lifetime achievement award.

Depp, who last year lost a libel case against a British newspaper that labelled him a "wife-beater", was responding to questions from journalists at the San Sebastian film festival in northern Spain.

In what appeared to be a reference to the #MeToo movement that has targeted the sexual harassment and assault of women by powerful men, he suggested that things had got out of hand.

"The various movements that came out, I'm sure with the best of intentions - however it's so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe," he said.

Depp, 58, also lashed out at "this cancel culture or this instant rush to judgment based on essentially what amounts to polluted air that's exhaled".

He sued the publisher of British tabloid The Sun over claims he was violent to his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, during their volatile two-year marriage.

But the lurid details of his private life that emerged during the 16-day libel trial - and the fact that he lost the case - damaged his reputation.

In the aftermath of the trial, Depp said he was asked to step down from his role in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise (2016 to present) based on the book by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Women's rights groups have criticised the festival's decision to hand Depp its Donostia award, which it gave out "in recognition of his career".

