JJ Lin’s mother debunks rumours of the singer falling out with his elder brother and sis-in-law

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JJ Lin shared a photo with his mother on social media on May 19.

Home-grown singer JJ Lin’s mother has broken her silence on rumours of a feud involving her two sons.

Lin, 45, went public with his relationship with New York-based artist and influencer Annalisa Liu - believed to be in her early 20s - on social media in December 2025.

However, speculation recently surfaced that a rift has developed between Liu - also known as Qiqi - and Lin’s elder brother Eugene and sister-in-law Rita.

Netizens have claimed the Mandopop star not only unfollowed Rita on social media but also edited past posts - including a Chinese New Year greeting photo from 2025 and a group photo from his niece’s 100-day celebration - and removed several images featuring Eugene and Rita, retaining only select photos of his niece.

Others also alleged that Lin’s mother had similarly unfollowed Rita on social media.

In response, Lin’s mother told Taiwanese newspaper China Times on May 28 that she does not use social media and could not have unfollowed Rita on social media if she is not on the platform.

She said she only occasionally uses Taobao to purchase daily necessities online and rarely reads entertainment news.

“I only read some of JJ Lin’s news when others forward it to me,” she said, adding that her daily life is simple. “I just take care of my two sons, my daughter-in-law and my two granddaughters.”

Lin’s mother was also asked about her interactions with Liu and whether she likes Lin’s girlfriend.

The elder woman was recently in New York with Lin, who attended Liu’s graduation ceremony at private art and design college Parsons School of Design. He shared a carousel of photos on May 19 on social media, including one of himself with his mother, one of Liu in her graduation gown on stage and a photo of the couple together.

“It’s not a matter of liking or disliking,” Lin’s mother said. “I don’t really interfere in their affairs.”

She also mentioned that Eugene and Rita likewise do not interfere in Lin’s life.

As the family generally keeps a low profile, Lin’s mother hopes that netizens will stop spreading rumours and trying to sow discord within their family.