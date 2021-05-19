JJ Lin's June 6 virtual concert put on hold

The virtual concert by Singaporean superstar JJ Lin originally scheduled for June 6 has been postponed.

Isotope Productions, the event's organiser, made the announcement yesterday, explaining that the decision was made "to prioritise the safety of the Sanctuary production team, and to comply with safety distancing regulations in view of the escalating pandemic situation". The show is being produced in Taiwan.

It said the JJ Lin Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert would be rescheduled until further notice and added: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the concert postponement and seek your patience and kind understanding."

A new concert date will be announced later. Fans can check the official social media channels of Isotope Productions for further announcements.

For those who have purchased e-tickets, they will be valid for the postponed date and no further action is required. Fans who are unable to attend the virtual concert when the new date is announced will be entitled to a full refund, and information on the refund process will be released later.

Lin started his Sanctuary World Tour in March 2018. The tour had covered 43 cities, including Singapore, in 66 shows before being cut short by the pandemic.

Tickets to the Mandopop star's online gig were released on May 12 and top-tier tickets with bundled merchandise, priced at $68 and $188, were quickly sold out.