JJ Lin, Xiaohan up for Golden Melody Awards

Singaporean singer JJ Lin has been nominated for Best Male Mandarin Singer for his double EP Drifter, Like You Do at the upcoming Golden Melody Awards.

The ceremony will be held at Taipei Arena in Taiwan on June 26.

The other nominees in the category include Wu Ching-feng, WeiBird, Soft Lipa and E.So, who are all Taiwanese, as well as Chinese singer Li Quan.

It will be a hat-trick for Lin if he wins - he had twice taken home the prestigious award, seen as the Chinese version of the Grammys, in 2014 and 2016.

Nominees for Best Female Mandarin Singer are Taiwanese singers Panai Kusui, Sun Shengxi, Wan Fang, Tarcy Su and Hebe Tien, and Chinese singer Tan Weiwei.

Singaporean lyricist Xiaohan, on the other hand, had been up for Best Lyrics three times in 2008, 2012 and 2019, but never won. This time round, she is nominated for writing Lin's song, Drifter.

Another Singaporean, songwriter Tan Boon Wah, was also recognised, in a way, by the awards.

He is one of three songwriters behind the hit song Your Name Engraved Herein, performed by Taiwanese singer Crowd Lu, which was nominated for Song of the Year. However, the award goes to the performing artiste, not the composer.

Tan won a Golden Horse Award for Best Original Film Song in November last year for the theme song of the 2020 movie of the same name.

It was recently voted by listeners of SPH Radio's UFM100.3 station as No. 1 in U1000, an annual campaign to pick the best 1,000 Mandopop songs.