JJ Lin up for Best Southeast Asia Act in MTV Europe Music Awards

SINGAPORE - Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin in the running for Best Southeast Asia Act at this year's MTV EMA (Europe Music Awards).

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber leads with eight nominations, in categories such as Best Artist and Best Song.

Other major nominees include singer Ed Sheeran, rapper-singers Lil Nas X and Doja Cat and rising singers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi.

The ceremony will take place at Hungary's Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena. It will be aired on MTV Asia (Singtel TV Channel 350, StarHub TV Channel 533) on Nov 15 at 8pm.

Fellow Singaporean and electronic music artist Jasmine Sokko won the prize in Spain in 2019, beating popular regional acts such as Indonesia's Rich Brian and Malaysia's Yuna.

Lin - who released his first English album, Like You Do, earlier this year (2021) - is up against South-east Asian acts such as Filipino boy band SB19, Malaysian singer Naim Daniel and Thai singer Ink Waruntorn.

EMA winners are decided by the public and fans have until Nov 10, 11.59pm to vote at mtvema.com.