JJ Lin to kick off world tour here

Home-grown singer JJ Lin will kick off his world tour in Singapore with two concerts at the National Stadium on Nov 4 and 5.

The 41-year-old posted details of the first three legs of the JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour on Instagram on Monday evening.

After the Singapore stop, he will perform in Taoyuan City in Taiwan on Dec 3 and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Dec 18.

The tour is in celebration of the Mandopop star's 20th anniversary in show business - he had released his debut album Music Voyager in 2003.

Tickets to JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour are priced from $148 to $348, excluding the $4 booking fee, and general sales start from 6pm on Friday through Ticketmaster and at all SingPost outlets.

Mastercard will donate $2 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund for every ticket purchased with a Mastercard.

Earlier this month, Lin had posted a teaser for the highly anticipated concert tour by sharing its poster on social media, but did not release the dates at the time.

His last major in-person gig in Singapore was the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour show at the National Stadium in December 2019.