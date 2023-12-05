JJ Lin plays host, treats China actor Xiao Zhan to fancy dinner

SINGAPORE – Singaporean singer JJ Lin posted several wefies with popular Chinese actor Xiao Zhan on Dec 4 on Weibo and Instagram with the caption: “Welcome to Singapore. Hope you had good food and great fun.”

He also shared three photos of their meal at what seemed to be a fancy restaurant.

Xiao was tagged in the posts, which has received more than 1.4 million “likes” on Weibo and almost 53,000 likes on Instagram.

Netizens commented that the two should collaborate on a single and that they looked good together.

Xiao was in Singapore on Dec 1 for the launch of Ralph Lauren’s Club Elixir fragrance at Marina Bay Sands.