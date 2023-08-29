JJ Lin meets K-pop group Seventeen’s Jun and visits BTS’ label Hybe

SEOUL – Is a dream collaboration on the cards between Singapore singer JJ Lin and Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop sensations BTS and NewJeans?

Lin, 42, sparked speculation on Monday when he posted on social media a photo of himself with Jun of K-pop boy band Seventeen.

“New coffee bro,” Lin wrote, tagging Jun, 27, in the post and with the location stated as Seoul in South Korea.

Jun, a Chinese singer whose full name is Wen Junhui, posted two photos with Lin on his account, captioned with a victory hand emoji.

This was not the first meeting between Lin and Jun. Lin attended the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in Macau in July and had shared photos of him meeting Jun and other musicians backstage.

Lin also posted on Monday several clips of his visit to Hybe, the majority shareholder of Pledis Entertainment, the label of Seventeen.

The singer-songwriter shared a clip of him walking towards the Hybe building, using the hashtags #Hybe and #JFJProductions, referring to his own music production company.

“Yes, we believe in music,” he wrote when he saw Hybe’s slogan “We believe in music”.

Lin shared a clip of his dinner, likely at Hybe’s staff cafe. He wrote: “Not here for dinner, but thanks for the meal.”

The home-grown star completed the Shanghai leg of his JJ20 World Tour on Aug 20 and will be performing in Guangzhou on Sept 8 and 10.

