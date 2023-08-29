JJ Lin meets K-pop group Seventeen’s Jun and visits BTS’ label Hybe

SEOUL – Is a dream collaboration on the cards between Singapore singer JJ Lin and Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop sensations BTS and NewJeans?

Lin, 42, sparked speculation on Monday when he posted on social media a photo of himself with Jun of K-pop boy band Seventeen.

“New coffee bro,” Lin wrote, tagging Jun, 27, in the post and with the location stated as Seoul in South Korea.

Jun, a Chinese singer whose full name is Wen Junhui, posted two photos with Lin on his account, captioned with a victory hand emoji.

This was not the first meeting between Lin and Jun. Lin attended the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in Macau in July and had shared photos of him meeting Jun and other musicians backstage.