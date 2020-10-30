JJ Lin live-stream concert today

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin will perform a live-stream concert today at 8pm.

During the show, the Taipei-based superstar will perform music from his 14th album Drifter • Like You Do, which was released on Oct 20.

The gig can be viewed on the 39-year-old's official YouTube page (www.youtube.com/jjlin).

The official music video for his English single, While I Can, will also premiere on YouTube today at 8pm. The song is adapted from Lin's Mandarin song Wonderland, which was released last year.

Drifter, the first half of Lin's new album, consists of six Mandarin tracks - Embark, No Turning Back, Drifter, The Lost Ones, So Be It and Passing Through.

The second half of the album, Like You Do, features the song While I Can. More tracks on the second half of the album will be released in the coming months.