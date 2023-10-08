JJ Lin, Jackie Chan and Show Lo add star power to Richard Mille store opening in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Timepieces from Richard Mille were not the only scene-stealers on display at the opening of its flagship store.

Home-grown pop singer JJ Lin, Hong Kong movie superstar Jackie Chan and Taiwanese singer Show Lo were some of the stars spotted last Thursday night at the luxury Swiss watchmaker’s store at 1 St Martin’s Drive.

Lin, 42, shared photos taken with Chan, 69, on social media last Friday morning, writing: “Congrats on a successful new Orchard store opening.”