JJ Lin goes Instagram official with Chinese influencer Annalisa, who is 20 years younger

JJ Lin shares on social media on Dec 29 a photo with with his parents and girlfriend Annalisa.

PHOTO: JJLIN/INSTAGRAM

Lim Ruey Yan

SINGAPORE – Home-grown singer JJ Lin has confirmed his relationship with Chinese influencer Annalisa after rumours of them dating began earlier in 2025.

Lin, 44, took to social media on Dec 29 to mark his mother’s 70th birthday, sharing a photo of himself with Annalisa and his parents.

He wrote in Chinese and English: “Love doesn’t need long speeches. It’s about standing by each other, rain or shine, offering the truest companionship and sharing life’s purest joys.”

“Dear Mum, happy 70th birthday. May you always be surrounded by love, blessed with good health, happiness, and a life filled with smiles.”

Annalisa was seen with her hand around the shoulder of Lin’s mother, as they smiled and posed with Lin and his father.

The influencer also known as Qiqi is 20 years younger than Lin and has more than 196,000 followers on Instagram.

Online rumours began surfacing in February that the two were an item, claiming they were introduced by mutual friends in late 2023 and started dating in 2024.

Lin’s agency thanked the media for their concern but offered no further comment at that time.

Annalisa was repeatedly spotted in front-row VIP seats at Lin’s concerts, and they were apparently spotted at a popular cafe in Tokyo in April.

They were also reportedly seen together in New Zealand in May, and Lin was seen wearing matching outfits with a woman in Los Angeles in November.

