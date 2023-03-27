JJ Lin celebrates early 42nd birthday in HK with Charlene Choi

HONG KONG – Home-grown singer JJ Lin, who turned 42 on Monday, had an early birthday celebration on the final day of his Hong Kong concert tour on Sunday.

The Mandopop star posted photos of the celebrations to social media early on Monday, writing in English: “Spending this year’s birthday with family, friends and colleagues. The greatest feeling ever! Happy birthday to me.”

He also wrote in Chinese: “Being able to spend my birthday at work is the happiest thing for me.”

Hong Kong-Canadian singer-actress Charlene Choi, 40, was seen in one of the photos holding a birthday cake with Lin.

She commented under the photo: “Happy birthday, Brother Dimples.”