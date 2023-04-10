JJ Lin appears to hit back at talk that he lost money investing in virtual property

Singer JJ Lin reportedly lost money investing in virtual property. PHOTO: ST FILE
Suzanne Sng
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Singaporean singer JJ Lin, who invested in virtual real estate in 2021, appears to have hit back at talk that the value of his three plots of land has plummeted by 90 per cent.

Lin, 42, posted a photo of a leather wallet on microblogging platform Weibo on Sunday and wrote in the caption: “Rumour has it that recently a lot of people are interested in helping me manage my finances.”

The Mandopop star, who has also invested in non-fungible tokens and founded a professional e-sport team, added a laughing-crying emoji.

The post appeared to be aimed at a trending article on the platform which had reported that Lin’s US$123,000 (S$163,000) virtual land investment had dropped in value by more than 90 per cent.

The three plots of virtual land that the singer owns in metaverse Decentraland are reportedly now worth only US$10,000.

However, the loss must be small potatoes to the best-selling artiste, who is currently on his JJ20 World Tour.

He is also set to release his 20th-anniversary album, Happily, Painfully After, on April 21.

More On This Topic
Controversy over JJ Lin’s Hong Kong concert due to non-appearance of Mirror singer Ian Chan
Sistic CEO once had to apologise to Mandopop star JJ Lin for ruining 2021 online concert

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top