JJ Lin and Dennis Chew transform themselves into Korean babes using AI

SINGAPORE – Singaporean singer JJ Lin and DJ-host Dennis Chew have wowed netizens after transforming themselves into Korean babes using artificial intelligence (AI) in a portrait app.

The South Korean Snow selfie app has a new Profile AI function which can generate up to 30 Korean-style profile photos.

The catch is that it is, at the moment, able to produce only female profile shots.

Lin, 42, posted eight photos – all with his signature bangs – on Instagram on Tuesday, writing in the caption: “Last night, I asked AI to teach me how to love myself more. After 30 seconds, I got these pictures.”