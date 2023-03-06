Jisoo last member of Blackpink to make solo debut, on March 31

SEOUL – Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink is set to make her solo debut on March 31, the last member of the four-piece outfit to go solo.

On Monday, YG Entertainment, the agency behind Blackpink, dropped a poster announcing the 28-year-old’s debut as an individual musician.

On it, a bright red cloth lies crumpled on a grassy field that extends into the distance under a blue sky. At the top of the image reads the words “Jisoo coming soon”.

While not much has been unveiled about the singer’s solo material, in a statement released to the press on Feb 21, YG had hinted that Jisoo’s solo project will be a blockbuster of unprecedented scale.

“We’re currently shooting Jisoo’s solo music video entirely overseas under the utmost confidentiality,” the agency had said in the statement.

It added: “We’ve put in the largest production budget among all Blackpink videos (into Jisoo’s video), so it will be worth looking forward to.”

Blackpink’s Jennie, 27, was the first out of the gate in November 2018 with her mega-hit debut single Solo.

Rose, 26, came next in March 2021 with the two-track single R, fronted by the English titular track On The Ground.

Thai member Lisa, 25, swept the charts in September 2021 with her solo debut single Lalisa.

Jisoo, who starred in the television series Snowdrop (2021 to 2022), has been preparing for her turn while travelling around the world for Blackpink’s Born Pink tour that kicked off in Seoul in October 2022 and ends in June 2023. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK