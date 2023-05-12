Jisoo’s Flower joins Miley Cyrus’ Flowers as the only MVs by soloists to cross 200m YouTube views in 2023

SINGAPORE – It is flower power season as 2023 seems to be coming up roses, with two red-hot songs bearing similar titles shattering records.

The music video for Flower, the debut solo single by South Korean singer Jisoo which has spawned a viral dance, reached 200 million views on YouTube on Wednesday within 40 days of its release on March 31.

So far, it is the only K-pop track to achieve the feat in 2023. At time of writing, the pop-trap dance song is in sixth place on the video-sharing platform’s top 100 music videos globally, which shows the week’s ranking of the most popular music videos on YouTube.

Jisoo, 28, is a member of K-pop girl group Blackpink, which are staging two concerts at the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday – although it is still up in the air whether Singapore fans will get to hear Flower performed live.

Nonetheless, critics have praised the song’s sophisticated finger-snapping production, poetic lyrics and the singer’s confident vocals. The track has also topped charts in Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia.