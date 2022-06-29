Jimmy O. Yang to do stand-up show here in December

Hong Kong-born American comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang (left), known for his roles in films such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and television series Silicon Valley (2014 to 2019), will perform at The Star Theatre on Dec 8.

Yang, 35, played spoilt heir Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians. In HBO series Silicon Valley, he played Jian-Yang, an app developer who was one of the key characters from the second to the sixth and final season of the show.

Yang is also known for his stand-up show Good Deal, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Clips from the comedy special have gone viral online.

He is also an actor and writer for Netflix comedy series Space Force (2020 to 2022), in which he plays scientist Kaifang Chan. His memoir, How To American: An Immigrant's Guide To Disappointing Your Parents, was published in 2018.