Jimmy Lin will return to work when better

Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin has updated his social media accounts for the first time since he was injured in a traffic accident last month.

In a message posted at about noon yesterday, he wrote in Chinese: "Thank you very much for your concern. I am currently recuperating at home after returning from the hospital a few days ago."

The 47-year-old went on to thank the good Samaritans who had rescued him and his six-year-old son Jenson from his car after it hit the road divider in Taiwan's Taoyuan city on July 22.

The vehicle burst into flames soon after they were pulled out by nearby workers and other bystanders.

Jenson was largely fine after the accident, while Lin was warded at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan.

"I have successfully completed the relevant procedures under Chang Gung's professional medical care, but I still need time to recover," Lin wrote.

"Please do not believe in unverified rumours. I will take a good rest and return to work when my health is better."

His wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, 38, also updated her social media after his post.

She wrote: "The moment I have been waiting for has finally arrived - Jimmy is back home. I feel more at ease seeing our three sons by his side."

The couple are parents to Kimi, who turns 13 next month, and six-year-old twins Jenson and Kyson.

Giving a more detailed update of Lin's condition yesterday, his agency told Taiwanese media that a titanium rod was affixed to his fractured right arm after the accident.

He had stayed in the intensive care unit for 10 days, as the accident had caused intracranial haemorrhage and a slight concussion.

Lin had also suffered a pneumothorax, or collapsed lung, on the right due to the impact from the accident.

However, he is recovering well, with only his right shoulder in constant pain.