Jimmy Lin may regain mobility in six months

Updated
Published
4 min ago

TAIPEI • Former teen idol Jimmy Lin, who was pulled out of a burning Tesla after an accident last Friday, has undergone surgery on his fractured upper arm and is reportedly doing well.

According to a report on Taiwanese news portal SET News, he had an operation earlier this week to affix a titanium rod to his arm.

The 47-year-old singer-actor is expected to regain mobility within six months to a year after rehabilitation. He will reportedly undergo another surgery for the fractured bones in his face.

The accident, which took place in Taiwan's Taoyuan city, also involved one of Lin's twin sons, Jenson, who was in the Tesla Model X when it hit a road divider.

Fortunately, both father and son were pulled out to safety by passers-by and the six-year-old had only minor injuries.

Lin, a car aficionado, frequently posts photos of himself on the race track. He has three sons with his wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, 38.

His love of car racing saw him in an accident in 1998, in which he fractured three bones in his right foot.

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2022, with the headline Jimmy Lin may regain mobility in six months . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top