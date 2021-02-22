Jim Carrey to stop posting political cartoons now that Trump is no longer president

Actor-comedian Jim Carrey, who is also a prolific painter and artist, had been posting political cartoons on Twitter, mostly aimed at former United States president Donald Trump.

However, now that there is a new president in the White House, Carrey, 59, says he will take a break from posting the pieces, which are drawn in his signature colourful, frenetic style.

He posted a lengthy tweet on Sunday (Feb 21), which began with "In case I don't see ya", a throwback to a line from his acclaimed movie The Truman Show (1998).

"For the past four years, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons.

"It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together… but something tells me it's time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth."

He continued: "If it seemed like I was ignoring my main Twitter followers here and outside the US and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of 'Orange Julius Caesar' and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention. I just assumed that a radicalised America is a threat to us all. When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone's focus."

Other targets of his burns included Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was depicted as Martin the Martian, former lobbyist and campaign consultant Paul Manafort, and Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Hey #Zuckerborg. We know who you are. And we saw what you did: https://t.co/44UvMceSLm



Here’s a little message from me in your native language: 01000110 01110101 01100011 01101011 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00101110 00100000 00001101 00001010 pic.twitter.com/EEc6ocdvBM — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 15, 2018

Carrey had also posted more favourable cartoons, such as those of Martin Luther King Jr, Aretha Franklin and Larry King.

Carrey signed off by thanking his supporters: "You always have and always will occupy a sacred space in my grateful heart. Thank you all kindly for your patience, your support, your humour and your b.e.a.utiful fanart."