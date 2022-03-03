Jewel In The Palace actress Lee Young-ae donates $112,500 to Ukraine

SEOUL - South Korean actress Lee Young-ae, who became a household name in Asia after starring in the popular historical drama Jewel In The Palace in 2003, has donated 100 million won (S$112,500) to help those affected by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia military conflict.

The donation was disclosed by Mr Dmytro Ponomarenko, the Ukrainian Ambassador-designate to South Korea, in a Twitter post on Tuesday (March 1).

"We are very excited and touched by the letter and the great financial contribution of the famous Korean actress Lee Young-ae in support of Ukraine and the demand to end the war as soon as possible," he wrote in English.

"The donations will be transferred to the needs of victims of Russian aggression."

Mr Ponomarenko attached a photo of the cheque and letter by Lee in the post.