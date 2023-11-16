Jewel Changi Airport launches Super Mario-themed event for year-end holiday season

SINGAPORE - Fans of Nintendo’s Super Mario will have another reason to jump for joy this year-end holidays, with a new event at the Jewel Changi Airport focused on the popular video game franchise.

From now till Jan 1, the mall will be peppered with photo spots that feature characters and icons from the Mario family, with meet-and-greet sessions and limited-edition merchandise in store for visitors to the mall.

This is in addition to the opening of a Nintendo pop-up store in Jewel, which opens from Nov 17 to Jan 1.

For the holiday event, titled Pipe Around the World at Jewel, photo spots at the Shiseido Forest Valley featuring beloved characters and power-up items from the franchise are now accessible to the public.

In addition to the Shiseido Forest Valley, some 56 pipes - regularly seen in the video games - are also located throughout Jewel.