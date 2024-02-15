Jewel Changi Airport invites Swifties to largest singalong on March 1

SINGAPORE – The Changi Airport Group (CAG) wants Taylor Swift fans to head to Jewel on March 1 to sing along to their idol’s biggest hits.

CAG says the two-hour Bejeweled event, held at the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport, will be Singapore’s largest such gathering of Swifties.

Fans of the American pop superstar can belt out her hits from different albums or “eras”, such as Blank Space (1989), Love Story (2008), You Belong With Me (2008) and Bejeweled (2022).

Admission to the singalong session is free, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can register at changi.me/welcoming-swifties-bejeweled by Feb 18, 11.59pm. An e-mail will be sent out on Feb 19 with the link to officially register for the event.

A ticket is required for each participant, including children. Swifties aged seven and above are welcome to join in, but those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Each participant will receive a limited-edition friendship bracelet created by CAG, as well as an additional pack of beads to create self-styled bracelets.

The session starts at 7.30pm, and will be led by local singer and avid Swiftie Joie Tan, as well as home-grown band 53A.

Mr Kelvin Ng, CAG’s vice-president of corporate and marketing communications, says in a press statement: “Through her songs, Taylor Swift has been connecting and touching fans all over the world.

“We wanted to create a chance for fans, both local and from the region, to come together and celebrate Taylor ahead of her Eras Tour in Singapore.”

He adds: “With its verdant forest stretching across five storeys and beautiful views from any spot, the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel is an enchanted venue for Swifties to mingle, have fun and make the whole place shimmer.”

Details of other Swift-themed promotions at Changi Airport can be found at changi.me/welcoming-swifties-promotions

Swift, 34, will begin the Singapore leg of her Eras Tour on March 2 for six nights at the National Stadium.