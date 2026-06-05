Jet Li’s wife Nina Li Chi makes rare public appearance with family in Nepal

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Former screen star Nina Li Chi (left) recently embarked on a spiritual retreat in Nepal with her husband Jet Li and their younger daughter Jada.

Former Hong Kong actress Nina Li Chi, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight since retiring from showbiz in 1992, has made headlines following a rare public appearance.

The 64-year-old was recently spotted accompanying her husband, action star Jet Li, and their younger daughter Jada on a spiritual retreat in Nepal.

In photos circulating online, Nina was seen sporting a pixie cut and dressed casually in a simple black coat with a red-and-white shawl draped around her neck.

She posed for a solo photo with a Tibetan spiritual leader, and in another image, was joined by Jet, 63, and Jada, 23, for a group picture with the revered figure.

Netizens noted that Nina appeared much healthier in her latest appearance, with her skin appearing firm and showing barely any visible wrinkles.

Others also remarked that her cheeks looked noticeably fuller than they did in 2024, when her appearance sparked concern among fans after she was seen looking very thin and frail.

Nina first gained recognition in 1986 after winning Miss Asia Pacific Hong Kong.

From beauty pageant, she moved to acting and starred in films such as Tiger On The Beat (1988) , The Gambling Ghost (1991) and A Chinese Ghost Story III (1991). Her final credited role is the 1992 film Lover’s Tear.

On Sept 19, 1999, Nina married Jet, her co-star from the 1989 film Dragon Fight.

They share another older daughter, Jane, 26. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK