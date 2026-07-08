Jesus Christ Superstar returns to rock roots with West End revival

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LONDON – Rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar returns to London’s West End with a production that harks back to its origins, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber says.

Created by Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar was first released as a rock opera album in 1970. The show debuted on Broadway the following year and transferred to London’s West End in 1972, where it ran for eight years.

The latest London revival stars Sam Ryder in the role of Jesus, marking the musician’s West End debut. It features a cast of around 30 and a live 19-piece orchestra.

“It was a very successful album originally, and one of the things that’s happened with it is because the album was so successful, that it’s always been really at its best when it’s like a concert, because we never got the chance to work on it specifically for the theatre, because we couldn’t get anybody interested to do it in the theatre,” Lloyd Webber, 78, said on the red carpet at the show’s official opening night at the London Palladium on July 7 .

“What’s great about this production is you’ve a band in vision, and it’s much, much more like a very highly staged rock concert than it’s like a theatre show.

“I’ve always really fought for the band being involved, being on stage, and I think that’s what makes this one work so well.”

Seen through the eyes of Judas, the show chronicles the final days of the life of Jesus and features musical numbers such as I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Superstar and Gethsemane.

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Ryder gets to showcase his skills and is “very possibly the best-ever vocalist we ever had as Jesus”, said Lloyd Webber.

The role of King Herod is shared by a rotation of actors including Boy George, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matt Bomer and Richard Armitage.

“It’s a great idea because you’re just coming for a week,” said actor Omid Djalili, who takes over the role from December 14 to 19.

“When you do these long runs, by month two or three, you slow down. We’ve only got eight shows to do it. We’re going to go hell for leather in each one.”

Jesus Christ Superstar plays at the London Palladium until Sept 5 and then moves to Theatre Royal Drury Lane from Oct 16 to Jan 9. REUTERS