LOS ANGELES - American actress Jessica Biel has come a long way since portraying a pastor's daughter in the wholesome family drama 7th Heaven (1996 to 2007).

The 40-year-old now stars in and produces much darker, edgier projects - including crime drama The Sinner (2017 to 2021), for which she earned an Emmy nomination for playing a woman who inexplicably stabs a stranger to death.