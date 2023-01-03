Actor Jeremy Renner suffered chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries in snow plough accident

LOS ANGELES – Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers movies, was in the intensive care unit of a Nevada hospital following surgery on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while ploughing snow.

His condition remained critical but stable after he “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in the accident, the actor’s publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” said the statement.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

According to an anonymous source who spoke to People magazine, the 51-year-old’s injuries were extensive.

Among those who tweeted their get-well wishes to Renner were director James Gunn, who helmed the Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy (2014 to 2023), actor Josh Gad and comic book writer Christopher Yost, known for his work on Marvel’s Thor franchise.

Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in The Hurt Locker (2008), which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

He received a supporting-actor nomination for his work in The Town (2010).

After his success in The Hurt Locker, Renner starred in multiple Marvel projects and other films, such as two Mission: Impossible movies in 2011 and 2015, Arrival (2016) and American Hustle (2013).

Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

That area in northern Nevada had heavy snowfall on New Year’s Eve. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning over the weekend in the area, with officials warning of icy roads and wintry driving conditions.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it had “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” on Sunday morning at 9am.

It said Renner was the only party involved in the incident, which was being investigated. He was transported to a hospital in the area via care flight, said officials. REUTERS