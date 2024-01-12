Jeremy Chan says calling wife Jesseca Liu sister-in-law in new drama is weird

SINGAPORE – Jeremy Chan was asked to stop looking at his wife Jesseca Liu too lovingly.

It was sending the wrong vibes, he was told.

The Singaporean actor, 42, plays Liu’s brother-in-law in the upcoming drama Once Upon A New Year’s Eve. It premieres on mewatch on Jan 15 and Channel 8 on Jan 18 at 9pm.

“It was weird and awkward calling her da sao (elder sister-in-law in Chinese),” said Chan to The Straits Times on Jan 11.

“I was trying to be serious and yet the crew would be sniggering, joking that they could sense something was going on between us whenever I looked at my ‘sister-in-law’.”

He had to consciously remind himself “to be detached” from Liu, 44, in the few scenes they had together.

In the 20-episode drama, Liu is married to Chan’s elder brother, played by Qi Yuwu.

The story revolves around the wealthy yet miserly Qi, who is estranged from his family.

During one Chinese New Year’s Eve, he helps a stranger, who turns out to be a time traveller. The chance encounter offers Qi a chance to go back in time to salvage the broken relationship between him, Liu and their two children.

Once Upon A Time On New Year’s Eve also stars Zhang Zetong, He Yingying and Brian Ng.

Chan and Liu, who tied the knot in 2017, have worked together in other shows, such as Who Killed The Lead (2014), Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost (2021) and Soul Detective (2022).

Working on the same drama has its benefits. For instance, they can go to work and have their meals together, and head back home at the same time.

Liu said as they did film together much for Once, Chan would drop her off at work, head home to look after their two cats and pick her up when she was done for the day. Chan laughed, saying that he was her Grab driver.

The actor added: “It is good that we are working in the same drama. Otherwise, we cannot see each other that often, perhaps only when we are about to go to bed. I do not like those schedules.”

They are each other’s acting coaches, said Chan, who has been in the entertainment industry since joining singing competition Project Superstar in 2006.