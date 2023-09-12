Jeremy Chan, Ayden Sng and Desmond Tan get buff bods for new drama All That Glitters

SINGAPORE – Over five months, local actor Jeremy Chan dropped 16kg and got ripped to play a muay thai fighter in the upcoming Channel 8 series All That Glitters.

But he says his wife – Malaysian actress Jesseca Liu – misses his chubbier physique.

“She finds the new body sexy, of course, but at the end of the day, she still likes cuddling with someone who’s softer and nicer to hug,” says Chan, 42, who went from 68kg to 52kg.

He is one of three leads, alongside fellow Mediacorp actors Ayden Sng and Desmond Tan, for All That Glitters, the broadcaster’s major production of the year, which was filmed in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Premiering on mewatch and Channel 8 on Monday at 9pm, it is the first Mediacorp series to be scripted by hit-making screenwriter Ang Eng Tee (The Little Nyonya, 2008) since 2016 series Hero.

All That Glitters follows the rags-to-riches story of three tight-knit friends who aspire to be rich and successful. Over the years, as they chase their dreams, the friendship begins to fracture.

For gunfights, car chases and various action scenes in the 30-parter, the trio were tasked to buff up.

Chan recalls: “I didn’t have that much time to hit the gym, so I knew I had to go on a hardcore diet – boiled chicken breast and broccoli, and herbal chicken soup with the chicken skin peeled off.”

Tan, 37, says: “When we went out to eat with our wives or our friends, we would have to order hot tea, and wash the oil off what we were eating in the tea. It was a bit anti-social.”

The same cannot be said for Sng. The 29-year-old munched on chips and fried chicken during filming, much to the envy of his older co-stars.

Chan protests: “I was so mad. There were times when Ayden was eating chips next to me while I ate chicken breast. He even asked me: ‘Do you want some?’”