Jennifer Garner recreates Alias bikini scene upon reaching 10 million Instagram followers

SINGAPORE - American actress Jennifer Garner thanked her social media followers for helping her reach the 10 million follower mark on Instagram by hilariously recreating a steamy bikini scene from her hit television show Alias.

On Saturday (Dec 5), the 48-year-old - who most famously played the CIA spy Sydney Bristow on the show that aired in the early 2000s - posted a side-by-side video of her emerging from the pool.

In the original video, her character emerges from a swimming pool in a blue bikini, after which she slips on a pair of matching blue heels and then takes off her bikini top.

In the 2020 version, Garner emerges from the pool in a modest scuba suit instead, slips on a pair of Uggs, and tosses a pair of goggles over her shoulder before struggling out of her suit.

"I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community," she wrote. "To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post because..."

She added: "At some point in 2021, ladies, I will try to look cute just for you."

Garner, who is a mother of three, typically posts heartwarming and fun content, including cooking videos via her Pretend Cooking Show series. She recently shared recipes for sweet potato pie and bagel bread.