Jennifer Aniston says loss of Friends co-star Matthew Perry 'has cut deep'

LOS ANGELES - Actor Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry on Wednesday in an Instagram post with a black and white photo of Aniston and Perry laughing together during a cast script reading.

Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Oct 28. He was 54.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston wrote on the social media platform.

Referring to her former Friends cast as her “chosen family,” Aniston reflected on how much Perry meant to her and the entire group.

“We loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” she added.

Aniston said Perry revelled in making people laugh, like “his life literally depended on it.”

She shared that she will keep his text messages forever and they will have her “Laughing and crying then laughing again.”

Aniston posted a text message between the two.

“Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day,” Perry texted Aniston, referencing the day the first picture in her slideshow was taken.

“Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times...,” Aniston texted back.

She finished her post by saying she loves him and “Rest little brother. You always made my day.”