Jean-Marc Vallee, director of Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, dies at 58

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood director Jean-Marc Vallee, who helmed acclaimed movie Dallas Buyers Club and TV projects such as Big Little Lies, died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend. He was 58.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

His long-time producing partner, Mr Nathan Ross, said in a statement: "Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy.

"Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me."

He added: "The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Born in Montreal, Vallee got his start directing music videos. His 2009 film The Young Victoria, starring Emily Blunt as the young Queen Victoria, picked up three Oscar nominations.

Vallee went on to direct 2013's Dallas Buyers Club, based on the story of Mr Ron Woodroof, who sold experimental drugs to Aids patients. It earned six Oscar nominations and its stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto took home awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for their roles.

Vallee won an Emmy for directing the high-profile cast of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern in the first season of hit HBO television series Big Little Lies in 2017.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, HBO said it was "shocked at the news of his sudden death" and that he was "a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker".