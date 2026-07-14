Despite hours-long delay, Jay-Z pays tribute to NY hometown crowd in comeback concerts

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Jay-Z taking the stage after midnight after a delay on the final night of a three-show series at Yankee Stadium in New York on July 13.

NEW YORK – Jay-Z has exploded back onto the stage after years away from performing for three spectacular concerts in front of an adoring crowd of hometown New Yorkers, with the last concert blighted by delays.

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx was full to bursting as the three nights saw a galaxy of stars join the rapper on stage, including his wife Beyonce, Rihanna, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Usher, Nas and Pusha T.

The third concert on July 12 was marred by hours-long delays.

According to the organisers, hundreds of ticketless fans tried to sneak in, forcing security to close the entrances, reopening them only gradually.

Ticket-holders spent hours trying to get in, with some claiming they were not admitted.

Jay-Z did not appear until after midnight, visibly annoyed and apologising for the wait.

But once the chaos subsided, the crowd belted out the 56-year-old’s hits with gusto, finishing with mega-hit Empire State Of Mind.

The 2009 single is the unofficial anthem of a city where each of his performances is hailed as a homecoming.

“Only a select few number of hip-hop artists could create sufficient demand to sell out a venue as large and iconic as Yankee Stadium. Even fewer could do so with music they released decades prior,” Timothy Welbeck, a scholar of African American studies at Temple University, told AFP.

Jay-Z’s most recent album, 4:44, dates back to 2017.

But for two of his three concerts, he chose to highlight albums released decades ago – 30 years ago for Reasonable Doubt and 25 years ago for The Blueprint.

Both left indelible marks on hip-hop history.

While Jay-Z has more or less stepped away from the studio, he has found global success with interests in sports, spirits, media and fashion, making him the first billionaire rapper, according to Forbes.

His marriage to Beyonce created a power couple to be reckoned with and further cemented his status as a cultural icon, with both among the entertainment world’s most influential figures.

Beyonce performs with husband Jay-Z on the first night of his three-show series at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 10. PHOTO: LEXI PARRA/NYTIMES

Back in the Bronx, the artist returned to the roots of his craft – stripped down and sharp.

He ran through tracks, though not just hits, without once relinquishing the mic.

He bestrode the stage with delight, relishing the pared-back set-up.

Thousands of voices echoed his, with much of the crowd knowing his lyrics by heart.

After thrice selling out Yankee Stadium for around 140,000 people, Jay-Z will perform in September at the Stade de France, a not-yet sold-out date, and in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before concluding in Los Angeles.

The tour could well lay the groundwork for new music.

“It is widely speculated that Jay-Z will release a new album at some point this year,” said Welbeck. AFP