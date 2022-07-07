Jay Chou's new music video viewed more than 5.7 million times in under a day

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Jay Chou proves he is still a major draw with his latest music video.

The Mandopop star debuted the official clip for his new song, Greatest Works Of Art, on his YouTube channel at 12pm on Wednesday (July 6).

The video received more than 10,000 views 10 minutes after it was uploaded and was viewed more than 5.7 million times in less than a day. It has since garnered over 6.4 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

It has also attracted more than 190,000 likes and over 18,000 comments on the channel.

Chou, 43, announced in June that his long-awaited album, Greatest Works Of Art, will be out on July 15. The highly anticipated project is his first studio album in six years, since Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories was released in 2016.

At the start of the video, Chou, who plays a magician, is seen with a friend at the Samaritaine department store in Paris. They are transported to the 1920s after he plays the piano.

His character then meets several artists such as Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali, French painter Claude Monet, Chinese-French painter Sanyu and Chinese poet Xu Zhimo, as he provides them with inspiration during their interactions.

Chou also invited Chinese pianist Lang Lang to make a guest appearance, and both musicians face off on the piano in the video.