Jay Chou’s Initial D races back to the big screen with 20th-anniversary remastered edition

A remastered 4K version of Jay Chou's 2005 movie Initial D will be screened at Shaw Theatres Lido from Jan 9, 2026.

Initial D 20th Anniversary Special Edition 4K (Cantonese) (PG)

Fancy revving down memory lane with Jay Chou 20 years after his big scree n d ebut?

In 2005, the Taiwanese pop star headlined the Hong Kong live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series about street racing – and went on to win Best New Performer trophies at the Golden Horse Awards in 2005 and Hong Kong Film Awards in 2006.

Directed by Hong Kong’s Andrew Lau and Alan Mak (the Infernal Affairs film trilogy, 2002 to 2003), Initial D follows the story of Chou’s high-schooler Takumi Fujiwara. He unknowingly perfects the skill of drift racing on winding mountain passes while delivering tofu for his father Bunto (Anthony Wong).

Takumi later competes with other racers, played by Hong Kong actors Edison Chen, Shawn Yue, Jordan Chan and Chapman To.

This special edition of Initial D is a remastered 4K version and will be screened in its original Cantonese dialogue from Jan 9, 2026, exclusively at Shaw Theatres.

Tickets go on sale at shaw.sg from Dec 5 at 10am. Every ticket purchase comes with a collectible poster.

Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation

Another World was named Best Animated Feature at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards. PHOTO: ASIAN FILM AWARDS ACADEMY

After successful screenings in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Dubai and Ho Chi Minh City, the Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation will hold its grand finale here at GV Suntec City from Dec 18 to 21.

Themed Together We Dare To Reimagine, the programme showcases six acclaimed Hong Kong films, kicking off with Tommy Kai Chung Ng’s Another World (2025). The dark fairy tale was named Best Animated Feature at the Golden Horse Awards in November.

It follows spirit guide Gudo, who escorts a young girl named Yuri through the afterlife realm to reincarnation.

Four other titles – Good Game (2025), Golden Boy (2025), Someone Like Me (2025) and Paws Land (2024) – will make their Singapore premiere at the event.

Organised by the Asian Film Awards Academy and co-organised by the Singapore Film Society, the Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation will also conduct post-film discussions. Guest appearances and ticketing details will be announced at a later date.

Resurrection (NC16)

Shu Qi in sci-fi film Resurrection. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

Fans of Shu Qi, who was recently in town for the premiere of her directorial debut Girl at the Singapore International Film Festival, can catch the Taiwanese actress again in Resurrection.

Now showing exclusively at Shaw Theatres, the science-fiction drama is set in a future where humanity gives up dreaming in exchange for longevity. Miss Shu (Shu Qi) discovers a creature (Jackson Yee) who can dream. Through it, she experiences five dreams, each representing the five senses and chronologically corresponding to a period in cinema.

Resurrection is Chinese film-maker Bi Gan’s love letter to cinema and a meditation on the endurance of dreams amid fading images. Also starring Mark Chao and Li Gengxi, it premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in May and won the Special Jury Prize.