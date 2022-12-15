Jay Chou ‘warms up’ for Singapore concerts

SINGAPORE – Is Mandopop king Jay Chou putting on a magic show at his concerts in Singapore this weekend?

Chou, 43, is bringing his Carnival World Tour to the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and has been active on Instagram this week with several posts about the concerts.

On Wednesday, the Taiwanese star shared on Instagram Stories a photo of his close friends, magicians Will Tsai and Chen Kuan-lin. He wrote: “Two magicians will take part in my concert. Will there be an amazing magic show in the concert?”

His first post about the concerts here was on Tuesday, with two photos of him on the plane. “I have not seen you for a long time, Singapore. Are you ready for my Singapore concert?” he wrote.

The next day, he shared a few photos of him at a beach in Sentosa with the caption: “Hi Singapore! Warming up for the concert.” He also posted a snap of his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, at the beach.