Jay Chou ‘warms up’ for Singapore concerts

Mandopop king Jay Chou is bringing his Carnival World Tour to the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. PHOTO: JAYCHOU/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
26 min ago
Published
31 min ago

SINGAPORE – Is Mandopop king Jay Chou putting on a magic show at his concerts in Singapore this weekend?

Chou, 43, is bringing his Carnival World Tour to the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and has been active on Instagram this week with several posts about the concerts.

On Wednesday, the Taiwanese star shared on Instagram Stories a photo of his close friends, magicians Will Tsai and Chen Kuan-lin. He wrote: “Two magicians will take part in my concert. Will there be an amazing magic show in the concert?”

His first post about the concerts here was on Tuesday, with two photos of him on the plane. “I have not seen you for a long time, Singapore. Are you ready for my Singapore concert?” he wrote.

The next day, he shared a few photos of him at a beach in Sentosa with the caption: “Hi Singapore! Warming up for the concert.” He also posted a snap of his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, at the beach.

Embed Instagram

After Chou’s pal Ashin, lead singer of Taiwanese rock band Mayday, commented “I want to see your yacht”, several netizens said they wanted to as well.

There were also several photos on Instagram Stories of Chou chilling with his friends – including Rio Peng, a member of former Taiwanese boy band 5566 – and visiting the Night Safari.

More On This Topic
Jay Chou makes surprise appearance at JJ Lin’s Taipei gig
Singer Jay Chou meets Picasso’s granddaughter in Paris

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top