Jay Chou unveils secret 2014 marriage proposal in new I Do music video

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The music video for I Do shows Jay Chou proposing to Hannah Quinlivan.

Mandopop star Jay Chou on April 2 debuted the music video for his new song, I Do, which unveiled his marriage proposal in 2014 to his girlfriend, now wife, Taiwanese-Australian model-actress Hannah Quinlivan.

The video shows Quinlivan seated at a table, smiling and applauding as she watches a man propose to his girlfriend.

Similar scenes unfold at other tables, until the dancers, performing as suitors, turn around to reveal the words “WILL”, “YOU”, “MARRY” and “ME” on their backs .

At the piano, Chou serenades her before presenting a ring and going down on one knee. As she says yes, fireworks go off overhead. The couple embrace to the cheers of the crowd.

The video concludes with Chou and Quinlivan, in wedding attire, travelling by horse-drawn carriage to a castle. Family and friends, including Chou’s mother Yeh Hui-mei, celebrate with the bridal couple.

Chou, 47, and Quinlivan, 32, now have three children aged three to 10.

The Taiwanese singer had previewed the music video earlier in a post on Instagram on April 1.

“I’ve woven moments from our wedding celebration 10 years ago into it, and quietly tucked in the proposal I carefully planned back then,” he wrote. “After all this time, I finally get to share this piece of my life with you.”

Chou said at a press conference in Taipei on March 24 that he had spared no effort in planning the proposal, going so far as to rent an old castle in Britain . He constructed a restaurant setting, and arranged for dancers and extras to take part.

Every detail was choreographed, with the extras playing restaurant waiters to ensure the proposal was flawless.

Unaware of the plan, Quinlivan, exhausted from the long journey, initially did not want to have dinner. Chou quipped , at the press conference, that the entire production would have been a wash if she had not shown up.

I Do is one of the 13 tracks on Chou’s album , Children Of The Sun, which was released on digital platforms on March 25. The physical release will follow on April 10.

On the day Chou dropped his album, the number of people discovering him on Spotify for the first time tripled, according to a press statement by the streaming platform. His streams have doubled in the past five years, with a rise in catalogue plays three weeks before his latest album drop.

According to Spotify, Gen Zers – born between 1997 and 2012 – now make up 48 per cent of his listenership. They share his tracks at a rate 30 per cent higher than his long-time fans.