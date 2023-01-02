Jay Chou’s wife Hannah Quinlivan shares photo of baby daughter Jacinda, who looks a lot like Chou

TAIPEI – Singer Jay Chou’s wife Hannah Quinlivan has shared a look at her baby daughter Jacinda’s face.

In her year-end wrap on Instagram, Quinlivan posted a series of photos and a video, including what appeared to be a recent snap of the sleeping child, who is about eight months old, with a Santa hat sticker.

The Taiwanese-Australian model-actress also shared a photo of her entire family of five, shot from the back while walking down a scenic path, and a clip of her playing golf.

“Thank you, 2022. Wishing you a happy new year and blessed year ahead. Dream big and make the most of 2023, everyone,” Quinlivan wrote in the caption.

Chou, 43, and Quinlivan, 29, registered their marriage in July 2014 and have two other children – Hathaway, seven, and Romeo, five.

They frequently share about their family life on social media, but make sure to conceal their kids’ faces with stickers, sunglasses, hats or masks to guard their privacy.

Netizens were struck by the appearance of the baby, remarking that she looked a lot like her father and that she would likely grow up to be a beauty with her sharp nose.

Chou previously shared a cherubic photo of the newborn after she was born in May 2022.