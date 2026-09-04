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Jay Chou reportedly buys two Taipei homes for $19.9mil, puts them in wife’s name

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The properties are under his wife Hannah Quinlivan’s name.

The properties are under his wife Hannah Quinlivan’s name.

PHOTO: HANNAH QUINLIVAN/INSTAGRAM

  • Jay Chou bought two houses in Taipei worth S$19.9 million and registered them in his wife Hannah Quinlivan’s name.
  • He paid for the properties fully in cash and completed the purchase by Quinlivan’s 33rd birthday on August 12.
  • Chou owns at least 10 Taipei properties and recently spent RM79.3 million on a Henri Matisse painting.

AI generated

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou has bought two houses worth RM63.7mil (S$19.9 million), registering both properties in his wife Hannah Quinlivan’s name.

According to Money UDN website, Chou paid for the properties entirely in cash without taking out any loans.

Sources said the hitmaker had been planning the purchase since 2025 and finalised the transaction just in time for Quinlivan’s 33rd birthday which fell on Aug 12.

The two properties, spanning a total of 990sq m, are located at one of Taipei’s affluent residential neighbourhoods.

According to entertainment portal Next Apple, Chou owns at least 10 properties in Taipei.

He is also an avid collector of expensive art.

The 47-year-old made headlines In May after reportedly spending RM79.3mil on French artist Henri Matisse’s 1924 oil painting The Morning Session. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.