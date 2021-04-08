Jay Chou goes glamping again with singer Jimmy Lin and other celebrities

Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou seems to have fallen in love with glamping recently.

Less than a month ago, the 42-year-old glamped with 5566 singer Zax Wang and actor Awayne Liu.

This week, he was at it again with Liu as well as two new faces - singers Jimmy Lin and Prince Chiu. He posted a photo of their adventure on social media and used a tent emoji in the caption.

The same photo was also reposted by both Lin and Chiu.

Lin's wife, model Kelly Chen, also posted a video of them staying in a container-like house. Their son was seen jumping on the bed and flying a kite in the video.

Meanwhile, Chiu wrote: "Went glamping for the first time in my life and enjoyed the beauty of nature".

He also posted photos of a waterfall and their camping site.

The 31-year-old also tagged Chou and his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, thanking them for a happy and interesting adventure.

Chou has been staying in Taiwan in the past one year due to the pandemic, and has been spending time with his wife and their two children, Hathaway and Jaylen Romeo.

His photo on Wednesday sparked memories of the defunct Taiwanese boy band Lollipop F which counted Liu and Chiu as members.

Some fans of rock band Mayday asked Chou on social media if he would be glamping with Mayday main vocalist Ashin soon, as both of them are known to be good friends.

Other fans asked Chou when he would be releasing his next studio album, as his last one, Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories, was released five years ago in 2016.