Japanese cinema must change to help young directors, says Hirokazu Kore-eda

TOKYO – Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda fears that Japan’s underfunded, inward-looking cinema industry is putting off young talent, so he has taken matters into his own hands by mentoring up-and-coming film-makers for a new Netflix series.

Kore-eda, whose 2018 film Shoplifters won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, feels that complacent attitudes and poor working conditions are holding Japan back in cinema and television while its neighbour South Korea powers ahead internationally.

“Our film-making environment must change,” he said in an interview, calling for an end to the low pay, long hours and insecurity faced by those trying to hone their skills.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been able to focus solely on improving my own film-making. But now, when I look around me, I see that young people are no longer choosing to work in film and television.”

To help tackle the issue, the director of Broker (2022) and Our Little Sister (2015) collaborated with three younger proteges to make a new show set in tradition-steeped Kyoto.

The nine-episode manga adaptation, The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House, tells the tale of a tight-knit community of kimono-clad apprentice entertainers known as maiko.

Kore-eda, 60, said he also learnt many things from his mentees while working as showrunner for the series, to be released worldwide on Thursday.

“It’s more like, I want to steal something from these three,” he joked, complimenting the quality of their art and “knowledge of equipment that’s far deeper than mine”.