Japanese band One OK Rock returning to Singapore Indoor Stadium

One OK Rock Detox Asia Tour 2026 In Singapore

Japanese rock band One OK Rock are in the middle of their busiest stretch yet.

Their return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium after three years is part of their Detox Asia Tour 2026, an 11-city run that includes Jakarta, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In the past year, the band have also done sold-out shows across North America, Japan and Europe, including an opening set for American band Linkin Park in Paris.

The new tour supports Detox, their latest album released in 2025 that went to No. 1 on Oricon’s Japanese rock albums chart.

The band – vocalist Takahiro Moriuchi, guitarist Toru Yamashita, bassist Ryota Kohama and drummer Tomoya Kanki – performed at Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2023 and 2018. In 2019, they were the supporting act for British star Ed Sheeran’s National Stadium concert.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: March 8, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $148 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

The Darkness Live In Singapore

British hard rock band The Darkness’ debut album, Permission To Land, is widely regarded as the most successful British hard rock album of the 21st century. PHOTO: THEDARKNESS/INSTAGRAM

More than two decades after they released breakthrough debut album Permission To Land (2003), British hard rock band The Darkness are finally playing their first concert in Singapore.

The show is part of their global tour behind Dreams On Toast, their eighth album which debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart after it dropped in 2025.

The quartet are best known for tunes such as I Believe In A Thing Called Love and Growing On Me, both from Permission To Land, widely regarded as the most successful British hard rock album of the 21st century.

The band split in 2006, but reunited in 2011. They have since released albums such as Hot Cakes (2012), Pinewood Smile (2017) and Motorheart (2021).

Led by flashy frontman Justin Hawkins, the band also comprise his brother, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus “Tiger” Taylor, son of British rock icons Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: March 11, 8pm

Admission: $138 to $188 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Saree, These Are Just Jokes!

Singapore-born comic Sharul Channa will premier her stand-up show in Singapore before doing a tour across India. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHARUL CHANNA

Home-grown comedienne Sharul Channa will premiere her stand-up special, Saree, These Are Just Jokes!, on March 6 and 7 at pop-up club MDLR. The shows also celebrate International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8.

The shows mark 15 years since she first took the stage and are a precursor to her largest India tour to date.

Following the Singapore premiere, Channa will take the show to six Indian cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad, in March and April. She will then head to Melbourne later in April to perform her previous special, Sareeously Not Sorry, at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Saree, These Are Just Jokes! covers familiar Channa territory – social expectations, relationships, identity, and the absurdity of knowing better and doing it anyway.

Indian saree brand Suta is the wardrobe partner for both the Singapore and India legs of the tour.