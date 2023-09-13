Japanese advertisers drop J-pop agency Johnny & Associates over sex abuse scandal

TOKYO – Two of Japan’s top beer companies, Suntory Holdings and Kirin Holdings, said they will cut commercial ties with J-pop talent agency Johnny & Associates, joining the growing number of companies pushing the firm for more changes after it acknowledged its late founder sexually abused hundreds of young boys over more than four decades.

For years the dominant talent agency in the country, Johnny’s – named for founder Johnny Kitagawa – is also under pressure from longtime clients Nissan Motor, Japan Airlines (JAL) and McDonald’s Japan.

Companies that have used pop stars on Johnny’s roster in their advertising campaigns now say they cannot work with artistes from the agency without more evidence of reform.

“Continuing the use of Johnny’s talent is tantamount to accepting child abuse,” Mr Takeshi Niinami, Suntory chief executive and chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, told a press conference on Tuesday. “This will trigger harsh criticism globally.”

Johnny’s - the family-held agency whose name is better known than many of its individual stars - recently acknowledged it failed to stop Kitagawa’s serial sexual abuse.

Last Thursday, Ms Julie Fujishima, Kitagawa’s niece, stepped down as president but said she would stay on as a director to organise help for victims. She named veteran Johnny’s artiste Noriyuki Higashiyama as her successor.

Suntory will not renew its contract with singer Hokuto Matsumura to promote beer alternative All-Free unless “adequate measures are taken to compensate victims and prevent a recurrence”, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

A Kirin spokesman said the company will not sign further contracts until Johnny’s “exerts governance and adopts a clear stance on human rights”.

Though allegations of sexual abuse surrounded Johnny’s for years, the formal statement and Ms Fujishima’s resignation spurred companies to action, said Mr Mamoru Nishiyama, associate professor of advertising and marketing at J.F. Oberlin University.

He added that many would be dissatisfied with the extent of reforms announced by the company so far.

“Johnny’s hasn’t even changed its name,” he said. If the firm cannot demonstrate structural change, “it will be hard for companies to use its artistes”.

Nissan said this week that it would hold off on producing new promotional materials featuring Johnny’s stars. Japan’s biggest brewery, Asahi Group Holdings, last week announced plans to end its relationship with the agency when its contracts expire. JAL also said it would not work with Johnny’s until it had examined the company’s efforts to help victims and prevent any recurrence.