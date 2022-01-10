Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara announces pregnancy

TOKYO - Popular Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara is set to welcome a a baby in the upcoming Year of the Tiger.

In a statement on Monday (Jan 10) through her agency HoriPro, the 35-year-old said she is pregnant with her first child and due to give birth in spring.

The actress, who won the Best Actress award at the Asian Television Awards in December for The Greatest Gift, said the baby will be her priority and that she will do the job she loves at her own pace.

Ishihara surprised her fans in October 2020 when she announced that she was getting married. Media reports say her husband, who is of the same age as her, works in the financial industry.

The actress continued to act after her marriage, starring in the TV serial Love Deeply with actor Go Ayano and the movie And, The Baton Was Passed with actress Mei Nagano and actor Kei Tanaka.

Ishihara, who was infected with Covid-19 in January last year, was seen wearing a loose-fitting dress while promoting And, The Baton Was Passed in October last year.