Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue announces divorce after almost 13 years of marriage

TOKYO – Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue, who admitted in June to an extramarital affair, has suddenly announced her divorce.

The 43-year-old, who was married to Japanese candle artist Candle June, 49, made the announcement via the official website of her agency Flamme on Sunday.

“Although it is a private matter, Jun Hirosue and I have discussed and agreed to divorce, and we have submitted the divorce papers,” she wrote in Japanese. “Regarding the custody of the children, I will continue to live with them as before.”

The actress, known for her cutie-pie image in the past, added: “I have decided to tell you (about the divorce) in the hope that it will bring the case to an end and the children’s anxieties and worries will not deepen any further.”

Fans noticed that Hirosue’s Instagram account was deactivated after the announcement.

They also noted from Hirosue’s statement that her husband, whose real name is Jun Izutsu, had taken the actress’ surname after marriage. In Japan, it is usually the woman who takes the husband’s surname after marriage.

Hirosue married Izutsu in October 2010 and they have a 12-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter. The actress was married to Japanese model Takahiro Okazawa between 2003 and 2008 and they have a 19-year-old son.

Hirosue and Michelin-starred chef Shusaku Toba, 45, were photographed checking into a hotel by Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun on June 3. She admitted and apologised over the extramarital affair after a week of denial.

She was suspended from work indefinitely by her agency after her apology, with four advertisements she endorsed taken off the shelves.

Izutsu held a press conference on June 18 to speak up for Hirosue, apologising on her behalf and calling her a “good wife and good mother”. He expressed regret at not stopping his wife’s affair in time.