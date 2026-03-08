Japanese actor Takuya Kimura’s role in HK film Twilight Of The Warriors reportedly scrapped

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Takuya Kimura's role in Twilight Of The Warriors series has been scrapped due to tensions between Beijing and Tokyo.

HONG KONG – Takuya Kimura, one of Japan’s best-known actors, had been set to appear in a Hong Kong film that is due to start shooting soon. But the casting was scrapped, Hong Kong media said, amid deteriorating ties between China and Japan.

Kimura, 53, had agreed to appear in an instalment of the film series Twilight Of The Warriors and had received the screenplay, Sing Tao Daily reported on March 6.

However, the production team has since cast Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu instead, the media outlet said.

Tensions between Beijing and Tokyo have been escalating after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated in November 2025 at a parliamentary session that Japan’s defence forces could act in the event of an emergency involving Taiwan. China views Taiwan as part of its territory to be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (2024) – a triad thriller centred on life in the now-demolished shady enclave of Kowloon Walled City – starred actors such as Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, Sammo Hung and Richie Jen.

The film was a critical and commercial success in Hong Kong, earning more than HK$110 million (S$18 million). It went on to win nine awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2025, including for Best Film and Best Director for Soi Cheang.

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In starred actors such as Louis Koo (left) and Sammo Hung. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

The film was also a hit in Japan, grossing over 500 million yen (S$4 million).

Cheang announced in 2025 that a prequel and a sequel to Walled In were in the works, with the scripts being written simultaneously and filming scheduled to begin in March 2026.

Sing Tao Daily said Kimura agreed to star in the sequel in 2025 and has been training secretly to prepare for an epic fight scene with Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok, who had made a special guest appearance in Walled In.

The role would have been Kimura’s first involvement in a Hong Kong film since the science-fiction romance 2046 (2004).

The Japanese idol is one of Japan’s most recognisable entertainers, known since his years in the former J-pop group SMAP. His drama and film appearances made him a cultural icon, with particularly strong visibility across East Asia. KYODO NEWS