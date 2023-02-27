Japan’s rare intimacy coordinators in demand after sexual abuse scandals

TOKYO – On a set outside Tokyo, Ms Momoko Nishiyama sits with the drama’s director and watches as a man undresses a woman, guiding the love scene as one of just two “intimacy coordinators” in Japan.

The country’s film and television industry has been hit by a string of sexual abuse allegations recently that have led to apologies and movies being pulled.

But while Hollywood has embraced intimacy coordinators in the wake of the #MeToo movement, they are still relatively new in Japan, where public reaction to the latest scandals has been muted.

“In the United States, everyone knows what an intimacy coordinator is but, in Japan, I have to start by explaining what I do and that I’m not the director’s enemy,” said Ms Nishiyama.

The 43-year-old’s recent projects include a TV series with multiple intimate scenes.

On set, she confers with the director and observes actors, advising them how to move and adjusting their outfits.

But her work starts well before anyone shouts “action”, beginning with a close read of the script.

“I say to the director, ‘Here it says A embraces B, will it go further than that?‘ or ‘What clothes will the actors be wearing? How undressed will they get?‘“ explained Ms Nishiyama.

She then meets privately with each actor to determine his or her boundaries.

“This is a scene without a bra. If we don’t show your chest, are you okay with it?“ is one question she might ask.

For 23-year-old actress Asuka Kawazu, Ms Nishiyama offers reassurance.

“Her presence made discussions easier,” said the actress.

Without an intimacy coordinator, “a case could arise where we agree on something, but when shooting, we realise we’re going much further than we had planned”, she added.

Despite several high-profile allegations, the #MeToo movement was less pervasive in Japan than in some other developed countries.

But Ms Nishiyama has seen demand for her services increase after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and abuse in the industry.

Some of the allegations prompted a group of directors, including celebrated auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda, to call for change, but the reaction from other professionals in the field was more subdued.