Japan rock band King Gnu to hold first concert in Singapore on April 10

Japanese rock band King Gnu will hold their first concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on April 10. PHOTO: KINGGNU_JP/X
Joanne Soh
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Japanese rock band King Gnu are touring Asia for the first time, and will bring their The Greatest Unknown Asia show to Singapore on April 10.

The tour kicked off in Osaka on Jan 13 and will travel to the Japanese cities of Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Sapporo before making its way to Singapore. The tour’s other Asian stops include Taipei, Shanghai and Seoul.

Tickets to the gig at The Star Theatre are priced from $88 to $208 and go on sale on Jan 22.

Formed in 2013, King Gnu comprise Daiki Tsuneta (vocalist and guitarist), Satoru Iguchi (vocalist and keyboardist), Kazuki Arai (bassist) and Yu Seki (drummer).

The quartet released their fifth studio album, The Greatest Unknown, in November 2023. It includes Specialz, the opening theme song for the second season of hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen (2020 to 2023).

The album has topped Japan’s Oricon Weekly Chart and Billboard Japan chart.

Specialz is No. 6 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, and its music video has been viewed more than 67 million times within three months of its release.

In addition to the energetic track, fans can also expect the rockers to perform hit songs such as Sakayume (2021), Ichizu (2021) and Ame Sansan (2022) at the April concert.

Book It/King Gnu Asia Tour “The Greatest Unknown” in Singapore 2024

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
When: April 10, 7pm
Admission: Tickets from $88 to $208 go on Jan 22 at 10am via Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/24sg_kinggnu or call 3158-8588)

