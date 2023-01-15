Jamie Lee Curtis shows off tee with viral image of her celebrating Michelle Yeoh’s Golden Globes win

LOS ANGELES – Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is not done celebrating co-star Michelle Yeoh’s Golden Globes win.

Last Saturday, Curtis, 64, shared a photo of her wearing a T-shirt featuring a photo of her cheering for Yeoh, 60, after she was won best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy at the award ceremony last Tuesday.

The photo of the two stars of Everything Everywhere All At Once had gone viral as Curtis was praised for being supportive and looking as happy as if she had been the winner instead.

“I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women,” Curtis wrote, wearing the T-shirt which had the words “Women supporting women” on it.

Despite being down with Covid-19, Curtis gamely put on the T-shirt and took a mirror selfie.

She also congratulated Yeoh, who is the first Malaysian to win a Golden Globe, and said: “You are everything everywhere all at once.”

Elsewhere on the Internet, Malaysians took to social media to criticise Hong Kong’s Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung for describing Yeoh as a “Hong Kong actor”.

In a statement after her win, he said: “Michelle Yeoh first made a name in the Hong Kong film sector, then moved on to the international stage with her exceptionally outstanding acting skills and hard work. We are really empowered by the fact that Hong Kong actors have continued to shine in the global film industry.”

Yeoh, who was born in Ipoh and made her name in Hong Kong action movies in the 1990s, seemed to address the issue of her nationality in an Instagram post after her win.

In her caption, she thanked “family (and) friends around the world, my King and Queen and PM and leaders of Malaysia, my extended family in Hong Kong (and) in China” as well as “my loves in Geneva, Paris and Europe” and “friends and peers in the United States”.