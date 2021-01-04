James Corden vows to lose weight

LOS ANGELES • Actor and host James Corden has a new year's resolution which is not unlike that of many people - to lose weight.

The Late Late Show host said: "I'm fed up with the way I look. I'm fed up with being unhealthy."

The 42-year-old Briton revealed that he had tried various diets and failed repeatedly for years. "I've realised that every year for the past decade - probably even 15 years - on Jan 1, I've told myself and anyone who would listen that this is it, this is the year. I'm going on a diet. I'm going to lose a load of weight."

He approached WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), a weight-loss and fitness programme, for help.

In a clip announcing his WW partnership last Friday, he said: "Over Christmas, I've eaten everything that's in the fridge because in my head, in January I'm starting this diet and it'll be a success. And, as you can see, it hasn't (been)."

He added in a press release: "I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the football field and out of breath after three minutes."

Corden has three children under the age of 10 with wife Julia Carey, a television producer. He has spoken out in the past about his weight and struggles to get roles because of his size.

Speaking to The New Yorker in January last year, he said: "I was good for playing a bubbly judge in a courtroom or I'd be the guy who drops off a TV to Hugh Grant in a movie.

"If someone came from another planet and put on the television, you would think that people who are big or overweight don't have sex. They don't fall in love. They're friends of people who fall in love. They're probably not that bright, but they're a good time, and they're not as valuable as people who are really good-looking."

However, his resolution stems not from a desire for meatier roles, but rather a concern for his health.

He said: "The weight is not the issue. It's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy."